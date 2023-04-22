Home » Sudan, the truce is triggered. Westerners on the run, it’s a race against time
World

Sudan, the truce is triggered. Westerners on the run, it’s a race against time

by admin
In Sudan, either the truce declared yesterday for the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan works or there will be risky operations to evacuate hundreds of diplomats – and perhaps hundreds more foreigners – trapped by the clashes in the embassies in Khartoum.

Military planes from the United States, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and South Korea have landed in Djibouti, at Camp Lemonnier – a huge base that once belonged to the French Foreign Legion and now serves as a springboard for American military missions In Africa.

