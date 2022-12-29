Home Sports Chunlan Cup prize quiz results announced, come and see if you are there_Chess_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
The results of the Chunlan Cup prize quiz are announced, come and see if you are there…

On December 21, after the semi-finals of the 14th Chunlan Cup, Chinese chess player Li Xuanhao defeated Shen Zhenzhen in the middle game, Korean chess player Byun Sang-il defeated Chinese chess player Tang Weixing in a “jedi reversal”, and one chess player from China and South Korea advanced This year’s Chunlan Cup final. This time, Li Xuanhao, the second-ranked Chinese Go player, and Byun Sang-il, the second-ranked Korean Go player, will compete at the top together. The confrontation will surely be more intense. We will wait and see.

Before the competition, the competition organizing committee jointly held a quiz activity for the finalists of the Chunlan Cup on Sina Chess and Chunlan WeChat official account “Chunlan”. Did you guess right? Of course, guessing right is a matter of strength, and it takes a bit of luck to guess right and be drawn. Next, we will announce the winners of the “Guess the Chunlan Cup Finalists, Win Chess Player Signature Chessboard Prize” event.

Winners, please contact WeChat: zhang-best_bao, provide a detailed mailing address, and the prize will be sent out in the near future. (If the winner has not contacted the sponsor and provided a detailed address before January 10, 2023, it will be deemed as giving up the prize.)

Finally, I would like to thank all my friends for your attention to the Chinese Weiqi industry and your continued support for the Chunlan Cup. At the same time, I also welcome all friends to continue to participate in the finals of this Chunlan Cup next summer and cheer for Li Xuanhao.

