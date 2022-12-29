The annual sci-fi epic blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been reported to have grossed close to one billion dollars at the global box office, and director James Cameron revealed in an exclusive interview with Esquire Middle East that he deleted a 10-minute film clip due to gun violence.

“When we were editing the film, I had a bit of a confidence crisis because it was so violent. I wanted to balance the beauty, the epiphanies, the spirituality, and the action, but I still It felt a bit grim,” said James Cameron, who also said that even though conflict is necessary to tell a story, the 10-minute clip was cut for gun violence. Cameron is caught in a dilemma: “Violence and action are the same thing, but it has to depend on how you want to interpret it. This is a dilemma that every action filmmaker must encounter, and I am shooting action The film is famous.”

“I look back at what I’ve done and I’m not sure I want to do those movies anymore, I don’t know if I can continue to be obsessed with guns like I was doing The Terminator series thirty years ago , the problem of the proliferation of guns in today’s society makes me feel disgusted and evil.”

In addition to James Cameron’s classic works “The Terminator” series, “Aliens” also established its leading role in action movies with large-scale action scenes.