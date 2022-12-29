Home Entertainment James Cameron reveals he cut 10-minute footage from ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ due to gun violence
Entertainment

James Cameron reveals he cut 10-minute footage from ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ due to gun violence

by admin
James Cameron reveals he cut 10-minute footage from ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ due to gun violence

The annual sci-fi epic blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been reported to have grossed close to one billion dollars at the global box office, and director James Cameron revealed in an exclusive interview with Esquire Middle East that he deleted a 10-minute film clip due to gun violence.

“When we were editing the film, I had a bit of a confidence crisis because it was so violent. I wanted to balance the beauty, the epiphanies, the spirituality, and the action, but I still It felt a bit grim,” said James Cameron, who also said that even though conflict is necessary to tell a story, the 10-minute clip was cut for gun violence. Cameron is caught in a dilemma: “Violence and action are the same thing, but it has to depend on how you want to interpret it. This is a dilemma that every action filmmaker must encounter, and I am shooting action The film is famous.”

“I look back at what I’ve done and I’m not sure I want to do those movies anymore, I don’t know if I can continue to be obsessed with guns like I was doing The Terminator series thirty years ago , the problem of the proliferation of guns in today’s society makes me feel disgusted and evil.”

In addition to James Cameron’s classic works “The Terminator” series, “Aliens” also established its leading role in action movies with large-scale action scenes.

See also  Pitti Uomo returns to the fair in Florence, on June 30 the Speciale del Sole 24 Ore returns

You may also like

How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face...

“The Returning Daughter” brings new surprises in suspense...

This week’s horoscope Venus in Capricorn: Respect Professional...

Mazda CX 30, the crossover that focuses on...

Comics, Tintin in search of a new world...

“Demon Hunter Bloodborne” scored 5.2 points on Douban...

Comedy creation “melts” together-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

The 6th Lao She Theater Festival launches “Drama...

NCT127 will appear on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve...

“Oppenheimer” released the official trailer.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy