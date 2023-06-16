Church is one case, but not the only one

Frederick Church continue to hold court. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe attacking winger would have asked for 8 million a year to renew the contract expiring in 2025. This would have created a frozen situation, made even more problematic by the bad relationship between the player and Allegri. At this point, the chances of divestitures increase.

Chiesa is not the only player to say hello. Right now, the bianconeri have to think about restoring the balance sheet, making heavy transfers.

Church away from Juventus: 90%

The Juventus has now decided to give up Church. Allegri’s confirmation on the bench and the Livorno coach’s inability to include the player in his tactical chessboard effectively sanctioned the divorce. Added to this is the request from the player’s agent, Ramadani, to adjust the contract (currently 5 million), at 8. Juve can’t hear us from this ear. Given the economic difficulties, at this point his transfer is certain. We start from 40 million, an affordable figure for both Premier League teams and Bayern.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 90%

Chelsea and Bayern Munich would make the first polls for Vlahovic. According to the newspaper Asthe Blues would be ready to put Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah and even those of Lukaku and Koulibaly (of interest to Inter) on the plate to get to the Serbian.

Bayern Munich, however, second Sportmediasetwould submit an offer that includes a cash component and Pavard’s card. In short, something is starting to move for the former Fiorentina player.

McKennie away from Juventus: 70%

McKennie it has a lot of market, despite the anything but spectacular vintage. According to the portal calciomercato.comthe American would be interested in Galatasaray. The bianconeri start from a valuation of 35 million and are also hoping for the inclusion of some Premier or Bundesliga club. At the moment there are no concrete offers, but the hopes of placing the former Leeds are high.

Arthur away from Juventus: 50%

The spotlights are turned back on Arthur. The Brazilian, a mysterious object also at Liverpool, would be of interest to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. To report it is tuttomercatoweb.com. There is also talk of a possible inclusion of Newcastle. Juventus are hoping because the Brazilian still weighs a lot in the budget, to the point that a termination of the contract cannot be ruled out.

Alex Sandro away from Juventus: 50%

Automatic renewal triggered for Alex Sandro does not exclude the transfer. According to Sports Courierthe management is working on the umpteenth disaster caused by Allegri (which, by continuing to use it, triggered the automatic renewal for one year at 6 million net). The player could also accept this solution because both Galatasaray and some Arab clubs are interested in him.

David Luciani