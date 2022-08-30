Italian Cup. First 45 ‘balanced, then the young lions grow up dragged by an inspired Saccà up to the decisive goal

FOSSANO (CN)

The competitive season of Derthona starts with a success in the first official match, overcoming the first round of the Italian Cup by beating Fossano 1-0. The race was held on the Cuneo field, also at the request of Derthona, as Coppi was not yet available due to the reconstruction of the turf.

At the opening of the race, a minute of silence was observed in memory of Alberto Balocco, the entrepreneur who died in a mountain accident in recent days, CEO of the company of the same name and sponsor of the team of his city.

Fossati’s choices

For the official debut, the coach Fabio Fossati chooses the 3-4-3, placing Zdravko Manasiev on the center right, in the attacking midfielders supporting Gomez, together with Romairone on the opposite side. Median with Ciko and Giannone central, Procopio and the defender Agazzi on the outside, three central in front of the goalkeeper Edo, or Todisco, Zucchini and Soplantai. Many young people and a prudent attitude, despite the 4-3-3 base for the local team, entrusted to the expert care of Fabrizio Viassi, already at Novese and Casale. First half without starting points, characterized by a torrid heat, for a race held at 4 pm on synthetic ground that gives off further heat.

The difference comes in the second half, also due to the inclusion of a quick winger like Matteo Saccà, particularly determined and inspired. From his foot come ideas that put the Cuneo defense in crisis, which often opens up trying to stem it: first an opportunity for Saccà himself is rejected, then a shot by Procopio is stopped on the line, then a good opportunity for the center forward Gomez slightly untransformed. The deadline is approaching but the lottery of penalties is avoided with the goal in the 41st minute signed by Sevo Ciko for Derthona: cross from the left, deviation into the area, with the midfielder stationed on the opposite post, as per the scheme repeatedly solicited, ready to touch under measure for the goal of the passage of the round and the feeling that the team is progressively growing in view of the debut in the championship, next Sunday in Vado: “A good performance, not brilliant, also due to the climatic conditions and preparation in progress, but which brought a significant success that encourages us – comments the diesse Roberto Canepa – It was not an easy race, in the first half we paid a little for the impact with the heat and with the first official race, then also with the changes we found the decisive starting point. We have to keep working ». –

Stefano Brocchetti