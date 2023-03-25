The Cisterna faces within the walls of friends – despite the unavailability of the grandstand of the stadium Bartolani – the Sonnino sports club. After the recent glories of Excellence, the white and blue ultras have restarted from the slums of football, following this club that currently sails in the lower middle area of ​​the standings. Always present, the Cisternesi offer a good proof of cheering, continuously supporting their team behind the group’s patch and flag Youth. At the triple whistle, Polisportiva Sonnino wins with a daring 3-4 obtained after time has largely expired.

Simone Meloni