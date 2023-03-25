Julian Andres Santa

In La Virginia there is a lot of passion and love for skating and this was reflected in the festival organized by Club Coyotes, where approximately 300 athletes from other schools and skating clubs in Puerto Dulce de Colombia participated. Great speed skills, fun for the boys and girls and a great presence of the public in the stands of the Abel Osorio Restrepo municipal stadium with more than 500 spectators, accredited this contest as one of the first and with all the required guarantees and conditions.

participating clubs

Dreams on Wheels of Pueblo Rico

SDP That Day

Carthage Cheetahs

City of the Sun Carthage

Phoenix Pereira

Pereira City

Apollo Skating Pereira

Spode Santa Rosa

Dosquebradas Champions

On Wheels Santa Rosa

Celia and Belen

Skating Towards the Future Caimalito

The Virginia Panthers

Virginia Coyotes

Happy with the festival

Dumar Hoyos, director of the event and president of the Coyotes Club, highlighted the participation and integration of families. “The balance is very positive since not only we, but the different

participants, put to the test all the path we have traveled throughout our

creation as a club. It was very positive, because despite a week with constant rain, on the day of the finals we had excellent weather. In this festival everyone won and a medal was hung up to fifth place in the different tests”.

They will celebrate their 12 years

“Club Coyotes was born on March 3, 2011 and in commemoration of this

date, the second Coyotes festival was held. Very soon we will be celebrating our 12th birthday with the entire team family”, added the president of the Virginian skating club.

Sport as a social tool

“An invitation so that all the boys and girls of our municipality and the department can belong to a skating club or school or any other sport. I hope parents see the importance of linking them from an early age and always accompanying them, since the time, resources and energy they invest will later be rewarded. That adults and government entities do not forget that education, sports and culture are the fundamental pillars for true transformations in society to exist”, Dumar Hoyos pointed out.