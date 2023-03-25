The French team left behind the internal problems that had caused the election of Kylian Mbappé as the new captain of the team and began its path to qualify for the next Eurocup in the best way. The 4-0 win against the Netherlands at the Stade de France for the first date of Group B featured an outstanding performance by the new bearer of the ribbon and by Antoine Griezmann himself, protagonists of a difficult week in the world runners-up.

Those led by Didier Deschamps began their journey in 2023 with the absence of Raphaël Varane, Karim Benzema and Hugo Lloris, who announced their final departure from the team. With these outings, Mbappé became the owner of the bracelet, a decision that caused some disappointment in his strike partner, according to international media. But, if so, they hid it quite well on the pitch.

Within a minute of play, France recovered the ball in a compromised area and started the counterattack with Randal Kolo Muani, who gave it up to Kiki. The striker stopped on one side of the area and assisted Griezmann at the dawn of the match to make it 1-0. After seven minutes, the Atlético de Madrid striker reappeared to make it 2-0.

Despite having 40% possession of the ball, Les Bleus were forceful against an opponent who showed deficiencies to create danger in front of Mike Maignan’s goal in Ronald Koeman’s debut as manager of A Clockwork Orange, replacing Louis van Gaal . Crossing the edge 20 minutes into the opening stage, Aurélien Tchouaméni sent a vertical ball to Kolo Muani and the 24-year-old fooled everyone. After seeing that he did not reach that ball, he threatened to pick it up and let it pass for Mbappé’s surprise arrival in the area, who mercilessly finished off against the Dutch fence.

The huge difference in such a short period of time caused the commitment blind to be lowered too early. But Mbappé saved the best for the last section of the crossing. At minute 88, a lousy pass behind Memphis Depay led to a lethal counterattack by the all-time top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). After a double hit, he shot across the right tube and made it 4-0.

Already in the third minute added, the Netherlands could have reduced the differences due to a well-collected penalty by the hand of Upamecano, although Depay wasted his execution on two occasions and allowed Maignan to shine. The goalkeeper inherited the three clubs from the player with the most presences in the absolute and this place did not weigh on him, covering the attacker’s first execution and his respective rebound.

France started off on the right foot against an opponent with whom, in the previous one, they will compete for the leadership of the area made up of Greece, Gibraltar and Ireland, which was released today and will receive the Gauls next Monday. For its part, the Netherlands will seek recovery against Gibraltar at home.