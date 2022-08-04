Rome, 4 August 2022 – Claudio Amendola e Francesca Neri, rumors of break . This is at least the anticipated indiscretion of the magazine ‘Diva e donna’. According to this version, the 59-year-old interpreter of ‘I Cesaroni’ has even already moved. How not to think then of the shock separation of this summer, the one between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti?

A love story that began 25 years ago

The love story between the two actors has begun 25 years ago. Amendola and Neri have a son, Rocco, 23 years. The two actors they married in America in December 2010.

Her illness

Fans were moved by the story of the her disease, chronic interstitial cystitis. The actress recounted this dramatic experience in a book, ‘Like living flesh’. Amendola spoke about it with great sincerity in several interviews. Among other things, declaring: “Being close to Francesca was not difficult, it was my task … it was a lot. Ours is a great love story … She has enormous physical pain” but also “great intelligence and courage “.

What is Chronic Interstitial Cystitis

The chronic interstitial cystitis , the disease that Francesca Neri continues to suffer from, despite the great improvements, has constant pain as its basic characteristic. In fact, the actress more than once confessed: I slept during the day because at night it is more tolerable.

The declaration of love

Francesca Neri for her husband’s birthday was inspired by Pablo Neruda and he had written: “Two happy lovers have neither end nor death, they are born and die several times while living”. Ecstatic thought. Everyone is still waiting for the happy ending.