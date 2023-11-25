Home » Club America: Jose Ramon Fernandez throws recadito to the men’s team after the defeat of the Femenil – Soy Futbol
Club America: Jose Ramon Fernandez throws recadito to the men's team after the defeat of the Femenil – Soy Futbol

After the defeat of the Club América women’s team in the final of the Soy Futbol tournament, sports analyst Jose Ramón Fernández had some strong words for the men’s team. He sent a clear message, warning them to not fall into the same trap that the women’s team did.

Andrea Pereira, a member of the women’s team, expressed her regret and apologized to the fans, acknowledging that they were not up to the standards expected of the club. “We have not been up to the task of playing a final,” Villacampa, another member of the team, echoed the sentiment, recognizing their shortcomings.

América’s defeat in the final has sparked discussion and criticism from various sources. José Ramón Fernández took a light-hearted approach, making fun of the club for the women’s team’s defeat. This public mockery serves as a warning to the men’s team, urging them to perform at their best and not suffer the same fate as the women’s team.

Andrea Pereira’s apology and the critique from Fernández have added pressure on the men’s team to perform better in their upcoming matches. The Club América’s defeat has garnered attention in the sports world, and fans are eager to see how the men’s team will respond. For more coverage, visit Google News.

