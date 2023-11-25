Home » Breaking the Stigma: Highlighting Mental Illness in ‘The Discomforts of Well-being’ by ‘More than Words’
Breaking the Stigma: Highlighting Mental Illness in ‘The Discomforts of Well-being’ by ‘More than Words’

The discomforts of well-being” of More than words gives visibility to people with Mental illness. Stop stigmatizing this group. And to talk about them we have approached ASAFES, one of the centers of the Álava mental health network and we received Adriana Diez, Psychologist specialized in emotional well-being in adolescents. This initiative seeks to raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with mental illness and aims to combat the stigma surrounding their condition. Through the powerful platform of More than words, it is hoped that the voices of those affected by mental illness will be heard and understood. Stay tuned for more updates on this important issue.

1 comment

Harold A Maio November 26, 2023 - 4:24 pm

—Breaking the Stigma???

Or the breaking the habit of directing it? You decide which is more beneficial.

Harold A Maio

Reply

