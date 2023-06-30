Club Olimpia Deportivo Announces Contract Renewal of Four Key Footballers

Title: Club Olimpia Deportivo Renews Contracts of Four Key Players

Club Olimpia Deportivo has officially announced the contract extension of four of its star footballers on its social media platforms. Yan Maciel, José Mendoza, Juan Pablo Montes, and Gabriel Araújo have all agreed to sign for another year with the current two-time champion of the Honduran National League.

In a statement released on their social networks, Club Olimpia Deportivo expressed their satisfaction in renewing the contracts of these four players. The club highlighted their exceptional commitment to the team and their significant contributions to its success in previous seasons.

“The extension of the contracts for one year demonstrates the confidence and recognition that Club Olimpia Deportivo has in the performance and potential of these players,” the statement reads. “Their dedication, skill, and commitment on the pitch have had a profound impact on the team’s results, and we believe they will continue to bring their talents to help us achieve our goals in the upcoming season.”

As the current two-time champion, Club Olimpia Deportivo is eagerly awaiting the return of Pedro Troglio and preparing for the upcoming challenges. The team is scheduled to play seven friendly matches in the United States and participate in the 2023 Central American Cup.

Club Olimpia Deportivo’s management has set its sights on clinching a historic third tri-championship title, as well as winning the inaugural edition of the Central American championship. Their opponents in the tournament include CAI from Panama, Real Estelí from Nicaragua, Xelajú from Guatemala, and FAS from El Salvador.

In addition to these competitions, the lions will embark on a series of friendly matches in the United States in early July. Their opponents will include Municipal and Comunicaciones from Guatemala, Motagua from Honduras, and Águila from El Salvador.

It is worth mentioning that Club Olimpia Deportivo is fully focused on preparing for the first edition of the 2023 Central American Cup. The team is set to debut against Independiente de Panamá.

Upcoming Friendly Matches Schedule:

1- Friday, July 14: Olimpia – Municipal (Atlanta)

2- Sunday, July 16: Olympia – Communications (Charlotte)

3- Friday, July 21: Olympia – Municipal (Hartford)

4- Sunday, July 23: Olimpia – Motagua (Philadelphia)

5- Wednesday, July 26: Olympia – Águila (Richmond)

6- Friday, July 28: Olympia – Águila (Virginia)

7- Sunday, July 30: Olympia-Águila (Manassas)

With the contract renewals and upcoming challenges, Club Olimpia Deportivo remains optimistic about its prospects for the upcoming season. The team aims to continue its success on both the domestic and Central American fronts, fueled by the collective talent and dedication of its players.

