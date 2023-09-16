Club Tijuana Dominates Toluca Red Devils in Resumed Apertura 2023 Match

Club Tijuana Secures Impressive Victory over Toluca Red Devils in Apertura 2023

Club Tijuana delivered a dominant performance as they resumed the Apertura 2023 after the forced break due to the FIFA date. The match saw Tijuana emerge as the clear victors against the Toluca Red Devils.

The game started with a bang as Tijuana quickly took a 2-0 lead within just 18 minutes of play. Ignacio Ambriz’s team struggled to find a response to Miguel Herrera’s well-planned tactics.

Carlos González opened the scoring for the home team, capitalizing on a rebound from Toluca’s goalkeeper Tiago Volpi. González calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net from the front of the six-yard box, giving Tijuana the lead just 11 minutes into the match.

Tijuana extended their lead further seven minutes later, courtesy of a fantastic goal from Fernando Madrigal. The former América player skillfully shook off a defender before unleashing a powerful right-footed shot from the right side of the field.

The first half was practically perfect for Tijuana, establishing a comfortable advantage over Toluca. This victory marked Tijuana’s third win of the tournament and their first since July 14.

With this impressive result, Tijuana climbed to seventh position in the league table with 11 points and a game in hand. On the other hand, Toluca retained their fifth-place position with 12 points.

Looking ahead, Club Tijuana’s next matches in the 2023 Opening of the BBVA MX League are as follows:

– Day 9: Club León vs. Tijuana Club on September 23

– Day 10: Club Tijuana vs. FC Juarez on September 29

– Day 11: Santos Laguna vs. Tijuana Club on October 4

– Day 12: Club Tijuana vs. Atlético de San Luis on October 8

– Day 13: Club Tijuana vs. Atlas on October 29th

