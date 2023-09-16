Chocó bets on development with ecotourism

More than 7,000 tourists visited the department of Chocó last year, to learn about the biodiversity that the municipalities offer

Chocó is a department that houses natural riches in most of its extension, which includes 4,700 km2. For this reason, tourism is focused on recognizing the biodiversity of the department that has access to the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Chocó has five reserve areas, including El Encanto de los Manglares, Golfo de Tribugá, Cabo Corrientes, Playona, Loma de la Caleta, Lago Azul, Los Manatíes and the upper basin of the Atrato River.

In addition, of the natural areas, municipalities such as Quibdó, Nuquí, Istmina, Bajo Baudó, Litoral de San Juan, Santa María la Antigua del Darién, Acandí and Bahía Solano are the most desired destinations.

And, plans such as the release of turtles, mangroves and the gastronomy of the area “have caused tourist prices to increase by 50% in 2023. These have a cost from $885,000 per person for four days,” said Angela Murillo, Natvia manager.

In Bahía Solano and Nuquí tourists can watch whales in October. In Bahía Solano there are vanilla plantations, one of the productive projects of the inhabitants of the municipality.

Ecotourism and culture led to “more than 7,000 tourists visiting Chocó in 2022, which represented 60% of the department’s economy,” said Hédrix Gutiérrez, secretary of culture of Chocó.

