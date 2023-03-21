Home Sports Coach René Weiler will succeed Alain Geiger in the summer
Servette FC has found Alain Geiger’s successor: René Weiler, once a player in Geneva, will take over the 17-time champion from the summer. His appointment documents the increased expectations in the club.

Soon back in Switzerland on the sidelines: René Weiler.

Peter DeVoecht/Getty

In May 2018, Servette FC finalized the commitment of coach Alain Geiger. Geiger, now 62, wasn’t even plan C back then. His last engagement in Switzerland was nine years ago. In the collective memory of Swiss football, Geiger was a coach from the day before yesterday, who played strangely anxious football and whose teams mostly lost despite their ultra-defensive orientation . Geiger went abroad, he coached in Algeria, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Once he was released after two games, twice it was over after four games. But he relaxed, learned a lot, maybe because people taught him this quip: “You Swiss have the watches. But we Africans have the time.”

