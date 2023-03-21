Servette FC has found Alain Geiger’s successor: René Weiler, once a player in Geneva, will take over the 17-time champion from the summer. His appointment documents the increased expectations in the club.
In May 2018, Servette FC finalized the commitment of coach Alain Geiger. Geiger, now 62, wasn’t even plan C back then. His last engagement in Switzerland was nine years ago. In the collective memory of Swiss football, Geiger was a coach from the day before yesterday, who played strangely anxious football and whose teams mostly lost despite their ultra-defensive orientation . Geiger went abroad, he coached in Algeria, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Once he was released after two games, twice it was over after four games. But he relaxed, learned a lot, maybe because people taught him this quip: “You Swiss have the watches. But we Africans have the time.”