Timoti Blifnik was accused of murdering his wife Rebeka Blifnik, and now a video of him talking about his wife in a quiz started to circulate on the internet.

Izvor: Youtube/ Crime Spies/Screenshot

Former “Family Feud” quiz contestant Timothy Blaifnik (39) is accused of killed his wife three years after appearing on the famous show. In the show, host Steve Harvey asked Timoti: “What’s your biggest mistake you’ve made at your wedding?” He replied, “Honey, I love you, but ‘Said the fateful yes’.”

The host looked at him darkly, and the other contestants and the audience laughed. Timothy soon said: “It’s not my fault, it’s not my fault. I love my wife. I’m going to get in trouble for what I said, aren’t I?” The show aired in 2020, and Timothy’s wife is found dead on February 23, 2023.

Blifnik was charged March 13 with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Blifnik and the home invasion, according to court documents. According to reports, he shot Rebeka several times. The couple had three children. “It was not a random act of violence,” Josh Jones, Adams County State’s Attorney’s lead attorney, said at a news conference, People reports. However, Timothy’s attorney Casey Schnack confirmed to E! News that his the client plans to plead not guilty at his court hearing later this month.

According to his lawyer, Timothy had already been separated from his wife for two years when he appeared on a 2020 episode of Family Feud with his parents and siblings. His lawyer said: “It’s a game show. A stupid answer to a stupid question on a stupid show does not make a man a murderer.”

Source: Youtube/Crime Spies

