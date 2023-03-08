Arminia Bielefeld also released coach Daniel Scherning from his duties one day after separating from sporting director Samir Arabi. Until further notice, the assistant coaches Sebastian Hille and Danilo de Souza will be responsible for the team. East Westphalia announced this on Tuesday evening.

“Following trusting discussions with Daniel Scherning, the decision was anything but easy for us. After an extensive analysis, there is unfortunately no alternative for us,” explained the management and supervisory board together in a press release.

After being relegated to the Bundesliga last season, Arminia is in danger of falling into the 3rd division in the second division. After 23 games, Bielefeld is in relegation place 16. On Sunday, a 3-0 lead at Eintracht Braunschweig (3-3) was lost.

“In particular, the impressions and the course of the game last Sunday in Braunschweig were unfortunately a reason for us to make a decision,” the management and supervisory board continued.

The club only announced the separation from Arabi after almost twelve years on Monday. The 44-year-old started his job in March 2011 as a sports director in Bielefeld. In September 2016, the supervisory board appointed him sports director.

Scherning had only switched to the Bundesliga relegated team during the course of the season. The 39-year-old followed his unsuccessful predecessor Uli Forte on August 18.