He’s having a great week. On Wednesday, son Štěpán made Roman Šebrle happy when he scored the winning goal for Dukla against Zbrojovka from Brno in the second league. A day later, his ward Vilém Stráský completed his efforts to triumph with 7925 points at the Universiade in Chengdu, China. The Olympic champion in the decathlon is thus enjoying his first major coaching gold.

