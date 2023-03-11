Home Sports College basketball highlights: Ohio State-Purdue in action, more to come
Sports

College basketball highlights: Ohio State-Purdue in action, more to come

by admin
It’s a Saturday for champions.

Several major men’s college basketball conferences, including the Big East, Big 12 and Pac-12will crown their champs today, and thus decide a handful of automatic entries into the NCAA Tournament.

Before that, however, the Big Ten takes center stage with a pair of semifinal games, starting with regular-season champion Purdue against potential bid-stealer Ohio State. The winner of that game will face the winner of Indiana-Penn State in the championship game on Sunday.

Here are the top moments!

Ohio State vs. Purdue (Big Ten)

First punch

Purdue pulled ahead in the first few minutes with a strong start by big man Zach Edey.

Retaliation

Roddy Gayle Jr. tied it up at 19-19 thanks to a cross-court setup by Isaac Likekele, who went on to add another to the tally to put the Buckeyes in the lead.

Easy commute

Eugene Brown drove straight down the middle through traffic to slam down this bucket, extending Ohio State’s lead 23-19. The Buckeyes were shooting accurately from deep, while the Boilermakers struggled with turnovers.

Stay tuned for updates.

Ohio State Buckeyes

OSU

5

Purdue Boilermakers

PUR

Indiana vs. Penn State (Big Ten)

Return for updates.

Penn State Nittany Lions

PSU

19

Indiana Hoosiers

IND

See also  Atalanta, Gasperini: "First place, Hojlund, Lookman, Soppy and Ederson ..."

Kansas vs. Texas (Big 12 Final)

Return for updates.

7

Texas Longhorns

TEX

3

Kansas Jayhawks

KU

Marquette vs. Xavier (Big East Final)

Return for updates.

15

Xavier Musketeers

WANT

6

Marquette Golden Eagles

MARQ

UCLA vs. Arizona (Pac-12 Final)

Return for updates.

8

Arizona Wildcats

ARIZ

2

UCLA Bruins

UCLA

Big East

Big Ten

College Basketball

