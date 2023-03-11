It’s a Saturday for champions.

Several major men’s college basketball conferences, including the Big East , Big 12 and Pac-12 will crown their champs today, and thus decide a handful of automatic entries into the NCAA Tournament.

Before that, however, the Big Ten takes center stage with a pair of semifinal games, starting with regular-season champion Purdue against potential bid-stealer Ohio State. The winner of that game will face the winner of Indiana-Penn State in the championship game on Sunday.

Here are the top moments!

Ohio State vs. Purdue (Big Ten)

First punch

Purdue pulled ahead in the first few minutes with a strong start by big man Zach Edey.

Retaliation

Roddy Gayle Jr. tied it up at 19-19 thanks to a cross-court setup by Isaac Likekele, who went on to add another to the tally to put the Buckeyes in the lead.

Easy commute

Eugene Brown drove straight down the middle through traffic to slam down this bucket, extending Ohio State’s lead 23-19. The Buckeyes were shooting accurately from deep, while the Boilermakers struggled with turnovers.

Stay tuned for updates.

Ohio State Buckeyes OSU +2.5

+163

o146.5

5 Purdue Boilermakers PUR -2.5

-250

u146.5



Indiana vs. Penn State (Big Ten)

Return for updates.

Penn State Nittany Lions PSU +4.0

+140

o139.5

19 Indiana Hoosiers IND -4.0

-200

u139.5

Kansas vs. Texas (Big 12 Final)

Return for updates.

7 Texas Longhorns TEX +2.0

+105

o142.5

3 Kansas Jayhawks KU -2.0

-143

u142.5



Marquette vs. Xavier (Big East Final)

Return for updates.

15 Xavier Musketeers WANT +2.0

+105

o154

6 Marquette Golden Eagles MARQ -2.0

-143

u154



UCLA vs. Arizona (Pac-12 Final)

Return for updates.

8 Arizona Wildcats ARIZ +1.0

-110

o148

2 UCLA Bruins UCLA -1.0

-125

u148



