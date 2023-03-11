Home News This is how the pink oaks flourish in the ‘Pearl of America’
Santa Marta is not only beach, breeze and mar. In the ‘Pearl of America’ the trees that steal the gaze of locals and tourists also flourish. Examples of this are the rosy oaks that already let their magic ‘shine’ and decorate the streets of the City of Bastidas.

Pink flowers that fall from the trees adorn the sidewalks. The spectacle of nature can be appreciated in different sectors of the city.

On this occasion, The photographic lens of EL INFORMADOR captured the splendid flowering tree in front of the stage known as the Sports Center. How magical!

It should be mentioned that this species of oak could reach 6 to 10 meters in height. In its native habitat it can exceed 25 meters.

