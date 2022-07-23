GIACOSA COLLERETTO

On Thursday 28 July at 8 pm the new Gialloblù management will be officially unveiled at the multipurpose salon in Colleretto Giacosa, chaired by Antonio Vernetto.

In the past few hours, however, a diatribe has emerged between the club and a group of about twenty former Colleretto players, who are making a request for two months’ wages that would not have been paid. Request rejected to the sender by Vernetto: “We have respected the agreements”.

“We did our best to reach the playoffs – argue the former Colleretto players -, also training in January and February despite not playing and we spit blood every game to try to reach the goal of the Promotion. During the playoff period then, for three consecutive weeks, we have always trained and played games every three days as per the calendar, trusting that our efforts will be rewarded, not only in terms of results on the pitch, but also in terms of economics. We felt cheated and taken advantage of in regards to refunds as well. Two months are missing, compared to what was promised. After the playoffs we were called by the company, which informed us that we were all free to marry elsewhere, since new people had entered the company and since then we were no longer part of the Colleretto project, although only until a few months before. they had always said different things, namely that the club would have reconfirmed everyone and would have started again with the Promotion or the First category stronger than before. We are not angry – comments the group of former pedestrian players – because in football, everyone is useful and no one is indispensable, but we are embittered and disappointed by this situation ».

These accusations are answered by the number one of Colleretto, Antonio Vernetto, who clarified the position of the company: “All the players – says Vernetto – have entered into a regular contract valid for eight months, those who took more and those who took less, all are always been paid regularly. I do not understand that anyone has promised ten months to the players, but always eight. Perhaps someone counted monthly payments to be paid even when the championship was suspended at the beginning of the year due to Covid-19 and it was not even possible to carry out training. In addition – explains Vernetto – after having finished the playoffs at the end of June, the club has still given one hundred euros to all the players for what has been done since the end of the championship to the entire playoff period ». –

L. P.