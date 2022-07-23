The president of Veneto invites us to overcome the divisions in the world of Marca sparkling wines: “The final choices are up to the producers, but too much debate is sorry: the important thing is to stay united even in diversity”

FARRA DI SOLIGO. «When it comes to Prosecco, the three denominations are real jewels of our territory. This means that while respecting every debate that is always the salt of democracy, the Doc and the two Docg must go on like a ram because we have the market in front of us and we feel the responsibility in front of the whole world that is watching us. Champagne manages 500 million bottles on the international market, Prosecco with the three denominations manages about one billion. One in three bottles of bubbles that are uncorked in the world is Prosecco and it is no coincidence that, afterwards, tourists come to us. These are data that require us to continue to have the goal of making our territories look good; each bottle brings the identity of Veneto to the world ».

These are the words of the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, who today, at the Valdobbiadene Docg Exhibition in Col San Martino, took part in the “Vite in campo – Eroica” event, an event focused on new technologies for agriculture in the hills. On the occasion, the 50th anniversary of Condifesa Tvb was also celebrated, born in 1972 as an anti-hail consortium, first called CodiTV and then CondifesaTV; following the merger with the Condifesa di Vicenza, in 2018 it took on its current name. It is an Agricultural Cooperative with over 10,000 members. With over 600 million euros of insured and mutualized agricultural production and 55 million euros of insurance premiums advanced every year on behalf of the members, it is by far the most important defense consortium in the Veneto Region and among the top three in Italy .