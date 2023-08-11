Colombia vs. England: Crucial 2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Match

Colombia vs. England to Clash in Crucial Women’s World Cup Match

Colombia and England are set to face off in a highly anticipated match in the 2023 Women’s World Cup at the Accor Stadium in Australia. The game, which will be televised by Caracol TV and DSports for Latin America, holds immense importance for the Colombian team. Led by Abadía Aragón, the ‘Cafeteras’ finished first in group H, advancing them further in the tournament.

Despite facing a tough outcome in their encounter against Morocco, the Colombian soccer team has showcased an impressive performance, triumphing over various opponents, including Germany, South Korea, and China – whom they defeated in previous matches. In their most recent clash against Jamaica in the Round of 16, they displayed exceptional skill, securing a 1-0 victory.

On the other hand, England displayed an outstanding performance against Nigeria in a match that was decided by penalty kicks, resulting in a final score of 4-2 in their favor. The Colombian players will face a significant challenge as they strive to overcome an opponent who convincingly defeated China with a score of 6-2 and emerged victorious against Denmark in previous encounters.

Fans eager to watch the match can catch it live on DSports, DGO, and Caracol TV. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 am local time, both in Colombia and Peru. Depor will provide comprehensive coverage, from the lineups to the final result.

The Colombia vs. England clash is slated to take place on Saturday, August 12, at the Accor Stadium, serving as a crucial quarterfinals match in the Women’s World Cup. We advise viewers to be mindful of their preferred TV signal, streaming platform, or stay tuned to Depor for all the action.

The match between Colombia vs. England will kick off at different times depending on the country: 5:30 am in Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, 6:30 am in Venezuela, Bolivia, and Chile, 7:30 am in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 4:30 am in Mexico (CDMX), 5:30 am in the United States (Chicago), and 3:30 am in the United States (Los Angeles).

