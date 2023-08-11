Home » Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘Spider Madame Web’ as Spider-Woman: A New Adventure in the Spider-Man Universe
Sydney Sweeney to Star in 'Spider Madame Web' as Spider-Woman: A New Adventure in the Spider-Man Universe

Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘Spider Madame Web’ as Spider-Woman: A New Adventure in the Spider-Man Universe

“Euphoria” Star Sydney Sweeney to Join Dakota Johnson in Spider-Man Spin-off

March of this year saw the exciting news that Sydney Sweeney, best known for her role in the hit series “Euphoria,” will be joining Dakota Johnson in the upcoming independent film “Spider Madame Web.” The announcement has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, as the talented young actress expressed her joy in landing the coveted role.

Scheduled for an early 2024 release, “Spider Madame Web” will mark Sydney Sweeney’s first foray into the superhero genre. She is set to portray Julia Carpenter, also known as Spider-Woman or Female Spider-Man, who is part of the second generation of Mrs. Spider characters. Sweeney shared that she was initially terrified when she first received the role, prompting her to delve deep into the character’s comic book origins. Her dedication and passion for the role are sure to bring a fresh perspective to audiences accustomed to the more traditional superhero movie narratives.

Alongside Sweeney and Johnson, the film boasts an impressive cast, including familiar faces such as Dam Scott, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet. The ensemble promises to deliver a captivating and diverse performance, adding depth to the already intriguing storyline.

“Spider Madame Web” is set to captivate audiences when it officially debuts in February 2024. With the inclusion of Sydney Sweeney and the star-studded cast, Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating a groundbreaking addition to the Spider-Man franchise.

