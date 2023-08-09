Colombian Striker Rafael Santos Borré to Seek More Minutes as he Leaves Frankfurt

Colombian Striker Rafael Santos Borré to Leave Frankfurt in Search of More Playing Time

Rafael Santos Borré, the Colombian striker currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, is set to leave the German team during this transfer market in order to secure more minutes on the pitch. Borré has struggled to establish himself as a starter for Frankfurt over the past two seasons, prompting his decision to seek a move elsewhere. The player hopes that by finding more playing time, he will have a better chance of remaining in the radar of the Colombian National Team.

During his first season at the German club, Borré had a successful run, earning a regular spot in the starting lineup and playing a crucial role in the team’s Europa League victory. However, his influence diminished in the subsequent season, leading to his relegation to the bench. Borré’s goal tally also declined from 12 in his debut season to eight in his second, while Randal Kolo Muani’s impressive performances secured his position as the team’s top striker.

In light of these circumstances, it appears unlikely that Borré will complete a third season with Eintracht Frankfurt. The option of joining River Plate in Argentina has emerged as a potential landing spot for the Colombian forward. Borré’s agent, Martín Araoz, has confirmed that the Argentine club is always a consideration, stating, “He is looking for more minutes, and we have discussed the possibility at the club, especially to respect the moment he is having with the national team.”

Araoz further emphasized Borré’s affinity for River Plate, adding, “Speaking from an emotional standpoint, River is something that greatly moves him. It will always be on Rafa’s radar.” The agent also believes that returning to River Plate would provide the opportunity for Borré to regain his best form, stating, “In my opinion, River is recognized worldwide, and it would be a fantastic opportunity for him to get more playing time.”

Notably, Borré could potentially find significant playing minutes at River Plate as the team’s current starting striker, Lucas Beltrán, is expected to depart for Fiorentina in a €20 million transfer. This opens up an opportunity for the Barranquillero to cement his place in Martin Demichelis’ starting eleven.

The future of Rafael Santos Borré remains uncertain, but it seems increasingly likely that he will depart from Eintracht Frankfurt to seek more playing time and potentially make a return to River Plate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

