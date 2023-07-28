Colts vs Marathón: Opening Match of Apertura 2023 in the National League

Title: Excitement Builds as Colts and Marathon Clash in Season Opener

Date: 2023-07-28

The much-awaited clash between Olancho Colts and Marathón is set to kick off the Apertura 2023 season of the National League. Football fans are rejoicing as the league returns with a thrilling matchup between these two powerhouses.

The match is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM at the Juan Ramón Brevé Vargas Stadium in Olancho. This venue holds a special place for the Colts, as they have never lost a game here, boasting two draws and one victory. The stands will be filled with passionate fans creating an electric atmosphere.

The Colts, the runners-up from Honduras, are considered strong contenders for the league title. They will be relying on their skilled lineup, which includes Harold Fonseca, Danilo Tobias, Fabricio Silva, Nelson Muñoz, Omar Elvir, Henry Gomez, Reineri Mayorquin, Mario Martinez, Cristian Altamirano, Angel Tejeda, and Rodrigo Emilio Faust.

On the other hand, Marathón, a club renowned for its achievements in local football, will be keen on starting the season on a high note. However, they will be missing three of their new signings, Cristian Sacaza, Geovany “Virus” Martínez, and Yunny Dulmo, as they await registration clearance due to a legal issue involving their former club Vida. Axel Motiño and Víctor Berrios were also absent from the traveling squad.

The match will be broadcasted live on Tigo Sports, allowing fans nationwide to witness the exciting encounter. With the forecast predicting rain in Olancho, the condition of the pitch could potentially affect the gameplay.

As kickoff approaches, anticipation and excitement are building among fans. Supporters of the Green Monster have ventured from San Pedro Sula to make sure they don’t miss the team’s debut. The party atmosphere extends beyond the stands, with a family-friendly vibe prevalent at the Breve Vargas Stadium.

In the pre-match buildup, goalkeeper César Samudio of the Colts expressed his admiration for Marathón, acknowledging their status as a respected opponent. He praised Olancho FC for their solid performance in the previous tournament, adding to the intensity and anticipation surrounding this clash.

All eyes will be on the referees as they take charge of the match. Their decisions will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the game.

Football enthusiasts across the country are eagerly awaiting the opening match of the Apertura 2023 season. The resumption of the National League couldn’t have been any better, with a highly-anticipated showdown between the Colts and Marathón.

Stay tuned for full coverage of the match as it unfolds, bringing all the highlights and key moments from this thrilling encounter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

