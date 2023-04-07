Home Sports ‘Come on Silvio, Monza is with you’, ultras banner at San Raffaele – Football
(ANSA) – MILAN, 07 APR – “Come on Silvio, Monza is with you”: this is what we read on a banner signed by the Davide Pieri curve of Monza football and displayed outside the San Raffaele in Milan where Silvio Berlusconi, patron of the team from Brianza and president of Forza Italia.

Meanwhile, Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor of the president of Fi, has also arrived at the San Raffaele, who however – chased by journalists – did not want to make any statements. (HANDLE).

