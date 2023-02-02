Original title: Come on!Zhang Jingyin, the main attacker of the Chinese men’s volleyball team, joins the Bochao team for the world‘s three top men’s volleyball leagues

come on!Zhang Jingyin, the main attacker of the Chinese men’s volleyball team, joins the Bochao team for the world‘s three top men’s volleyball leagues

On February 1, Beijing time, the Polish men’s volleyball powerhouse Gdansk announced that Chinese men’s volleyball player Zhang Jingyin joined the team and will play with the team in the remaining matches of the Polish League in the 2022-2023 season. For the first time in Zhang Jingyin’s career, he went abroad and landed in the Polish Super League, one of the three top men’s volleyball leagues in the world.

Zhang Jingyin is now the top attacker of the Chinese men’s volleyball team. In the Super League in the 2022-2023 season, he helped the Zhejiang Men’s Volleyball Team return to the top three in the league and won the third place after 19 years. He personally won two awards for the best main attack and the most popular athlete.

In addition to Zhang Jingyin, the Gdansk men's volleyball team also has strong support such as German setter Campa, Australian free man Perry, and Argentine main attacker Martinez. At present, the team's two main attackers are Savitzki and Martinez. Zhang Jingyin will face fierce competition after joining the team.

