IAEA Says Iran Changed the Interconnection of Centrifuges at Fordow Nuclear Facility Iran Denies

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-02 08:09

CCTV news client reported that on February 1 local time, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Grossi said that he condemned Iran for making changes to the cascade interconnection method of two centrifuges in the Fordow nuclear facility without reporting Behavior, these centrifuges are producing 60% enriched uranium.

According to Iran’s official news agency Yitong, the spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Kamal Vandi, said that Grossi’s relevant remarks showed that he did not follow up the latest news.

Kamalwandi explained that an inspector of the International Atomic Energy Agency had wrongly reported that Iran had made changes to the uranium enrichment procedures at the Fordow nuclear facility without prior declaration, but the inspector received an explanation at the scene. , I have realized my mistake and communicated with the IAEA Secretariat, and the problem has been resolved. The Office of the Safeguards Agreement of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has also sent a letter in response to inquiries from the International Atomic Energy Agency on the matter.