Home » Commonwealth Games: Victoria withdraws staging
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Victoria withdraws staging

by admin
Commonwealth Games: Victoria withdraws staging

Commonwealth Games

The Australian state of Victoria has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Regional Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that the costs for the major sporting event would now go beyond the scope.

18.07.2023 11.57

Online since today, 11.57 a.m

The region is not ready to spend six billion Australian dollars (around 3.6 billion euros) for a twelve-day event. “That’s more than double the estimated economic benefit the Games would bring to our state,” Andrews tweeted.

Andrews emphasized that his government would rather put the money into housing, sports infrastructure and tourism projects. Australia’s Guardian quoted the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) as saying the decision was “a huge disappointment”.

No Commonwealth Games 2026?

It is unclear whether the games, which were planned for March 17th to 29th, 2026, will take place at all. Other Australian states have reportedly ruled out covering the Games.

Victoria was announced as the host in April 2022. Every four years, the best athletes from the Commonwealth countries compete at the games. Last year they were held in Birmingham, England.

See also  F1, Canadian GP 2022: pole at Verstappen. The starting grid - Sport - Formula1

You may also like

The best dog breeds for running

Tennis: Misolic moves into the Bastad round of...

Basketball Trieste, hit Ariel Folly. Here is the...

St. Louis Cardinals Defeat Miami Marlins 6-4, Extending...

Inter, Inzaghi breaks the ‘two years’ taboo of...

Charges against ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs dropped

Thomas Bricca murder in Alatri, father and son...

The best Icelandic footballer Haraldsson transferred from FC...

NBA, ideal team of the Summer League and...

Ohtani’s Dramatic Home Run Sets the Stage for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy