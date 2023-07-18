Commonwealth Games: Victoria withdraws staging

Commonwealth Games

The Australian state of Victoria has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Regional Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that the costs for the major sporting event would now go beyond the scope.



The region is not ready to spend six billion Australian dollars (around 3.6 billion euros) for a twelve-day event. “That’s more than double the estimated economic benefit the Games would bring to our state,” Andrews tweeted.

Andrews emphasized that his government would rather put the money into housing, sports infrastructure and tourism projects. Australia’s Guardian quoted the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) as saying the decision was “a huge disappointment”.

No Commonwealth Games 2026?

It is unclear whether the games, which were planned for March 17th to 29th, 2026, will take place at all. Other Australian states have reportedly ruled out covering the Games.

Victoria was announced as the host in April 2022. Every four years, the best athletes from the Commonwealth countries compete at the games. Last year they were held in Birmingham, England.

