thousands of evacuees – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Two large fires are burning near Athens threatening the Greek capital. Thousands of people managed to escape from the seaside resorts. The flames are fanned by winds reaching 70 km/h. The first fire developed in wooded areas near Lagonisi, about 40 kilometers southeast of the capital. The second, near the tourist town of Loutraki, about 90 kilometers west of Athens, where a summer camp for children and a rehabilitation center for the elderly have been evacuated, local officials said. Residents and visitors to the areas affected by the two fires received a mobile phone alert from the Ministry of Civil Protection. Firefighters, army and police special forces at work (LaPresse)

July 18, 2023 – Updated July 18, 2023, 09:44 am

