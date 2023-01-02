Comprehensive news: Ningbo ends 20-game losing streak, Shanghai narrowly beats Shandong 2023-01-02 20:09:18.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Liu Bo

On the 1st, the 21st round of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season began. With the outstanding performance of foreign aid Brandon Taylor, the Ningbo team defeated the Shanxi team 100:95 and won the first victory of the season At the same time, the 20-game losing streak ended.

The Ningbo team performed well in the first quarter, leading the Shanxi team with 29:14. In the subsequent games, the Shanxi team struggled to chase points, and the point difference between the two sides continued to narrow. Entering the fourth quarter, the Shanxi team tied the score and took the lead, and the game fell into a stalemate. At the critical moment, Taylor broke through and scored consecutively to help the Ningbo team seal the victory.

Taylor scored a team-high 29 points, and Zhao Junfeng contributed 20 points and 9 rebounds.

The Shanghai team led by Wang Zhelin narrowly beat the Shandong team 110:108 that day, and the game almost entered overtime. Wang Zhelin played steadily in the first three quarters, leading the team to an 83:81 lead into the final quarter. At the last moment of the final quarter, the Shandong team fell behind by three points, and the foreign aid Landsberg made an outside shot. After watching the video playback, the referee judged that Landsberg stepped on the three-point line when shooting, and changed the three-pointer to a two-pointer. The Shandong team did not Being able to equalize the score, Shanghai finally fought hard to keep the victory.

The Shanghai team’s foreign aid Trimble scored a game-high 27 points, and Wang Zhelin and Liu Zheng scored 26 points each.

In other games of the day, the Guangsha team faced the Jiangsu team and won 92:83; the Xinjiang team defeated the Qingdao team 108:99, and the Long-Lions team defeated the Shenzhen team 109:105.