In January 2023, cross-platform audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram reached 1.3 billion people and generated 987.8 million social interactions during the month. A comscore research has highlighted which are the most active clubs in the Champions League on social networks.

Real Madrid CF (ES) leads the ranking with the largest audience (289,836,557 followers) and the largest number of cross-platform actions: 231,857,824 (the term Action means the measure of total engagement which includes reactions, likes, shares, comments, retweets, and so on).

PSG – Paris Saint-Germain (Global – English) is in third place for Total Actions, but leads the engagement per post with 191,948 cross-platform actions.

The Italians Juventus and Inter appear only in eighth and ninth place. Below is the complete table.

