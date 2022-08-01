Home Sports Conde: Xavi makes me feel cordial. Playing for Barcelona is a challenge for me – yqqlm
Conde: Xavi makes me feel cordial. Playing for Barcelona is a challenge for me

Original title: Conde: Xavi made me feel close to playing for Barcelona is a challenge for me

Conde: Xavi makes me feel friendly, playing for Barcelona is a challenge for me

Live it on August 1. At the press conference in Barcelona, ​​Conde talked about his feelings about coming here. He said that he had a good first impression of Barcelona, ​​and Xavi also made him feel friendly.

About joining Barcelona

Conde: “I am loved by everyone and also by the chairman, which has left a very good first impression on me. I really want to join this team and fight to be at the top.”

About Harvey

Conde: “We had a very smooth conversation, Xavi made me feel cordial, he wanted me to be here. He asked me to do what I did in Sevilla, to be aggressive, to play in the back row Keeping the ball under control and committing to a very big and demanding club like Barcelona.”

About Chelsea

Conde: “Yes, Chelsea wanted me, but I chose Barcelona because I wanted to come here and it wasn’t a difficult choice for me.”

You are from a La Liga team and know more about this league

Conte: “Of course, it will make it easier for me, but the most important thing is to do as Barcelona asks.”

Do you think you will be the starter?

Conde: “Competition is good, the decision is up to the coach. I am here to grow, to help Xavi and my teammates, no matter what they ask of me. I want to compete and play for Barcelona It’s a challenge for me.”

