Conference call of the 29th round from 7.15 p.m

In the Admiral 2nd league, all games of the 29th and penultimate round will be played simultaneously on Friday. Leader GAK could secure the title early against Amstetten at home.

If Blau-Weiss Linz loses at Rapid II or SKN St. Pölten loses points at FAC, the fight for promotion will be decided prematurely if Graz wins at home.

The games can be seen from 7.15 p.m. in a conference call on ORF Sport + and in the live stream. Transmission begins at 7:00 p.m.

