80% bonus for charging columns, the decree that unlocks it is coming soon

The bonus all should be released soon80% for the installation and laying of infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles by domestic users. This was assured by the undersecretary of state, Massimo Bitonci who, on Wednesday 24 May, replied to a query (first signatory Francesca Ghirra of the Alleanza Verdi and Left group) presented in the Transport Commission in the Chamber.

The reference is to the new subsidy born in October 2022 with the publication of a special Dpcm in the Official Gazette (Dpcm of 4 August), but which never became operational because the implementing measures, which are the responsibility of the Ministry of Economic Development (now the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy), have not been issued. The delay in implementation then made an ad hoc provision necessary, included in the latest Milleproroghe (Legislative Decree 198 of 2022), which shifted the effectiveness of the bonus from 2022 to 2023-24.

More specifically, there is no directorial decree from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy which is assigned the task of identifying the procedural provisions for the provision of incentives. “Having heard the competent offices – assured Bitonci -, we inform you that this directorial decree is being published”.

“Currently – continued the undersecretary – a series of administrative formalities are underway relating to the agreement with Invitalia (managing entity), necessary for the preparation of the IT platform, given that this measure will be destined for a particularly large pool of domestic users”. “Therefore – he concluded – we count on proceeding with the publication of the aforementioned decree in the coming weeks”.

The characteristics of the relief are defined by the Prime Ministerial Decree of 4 August 2022. More specifically, the deduction applies to the purchase of standard power infrastructure for recharging vehicles powered by electricity. Domestic users are granted a contribution equal to 80% of the purchase and installation price, up to a maximum limit of 1,500 euros per requesting natural person. The spending limit is raised to 8 thousand euros in the case of installation on the common parts of condominium buildings pursuant to articles 1117 and 1117-bis of the civil code.

