Conference League: Rapid can’t get past zero

As a result, Hütteldorfer missed the good starting position they were aiming for for the second leg in a week (Thursday, 9 p.m., live on ORF1) in Debrecen. In their first duel with a Hungarian club on international terrain in 38 years, Rapid had a large number of chances, especially in the first half, but lacked the final consistency in front of the goal.

If the green-whites manage to climb up in the second leg, a difficult task awaits on the way to the European Cup millions with the Italian top club and last year’s finalists Fiorentina.

Rapid starts briskly

Coach Zoran Barisic saw no reason for changes after the successful start to the season and sent the same starting eleven onto the field in front of 17,200 fans in the third competitive game in a row. Led by captain and goalscorer Guido Burgstaller, Rapid started briskly, pressed up and settled into the Hungarian half at the start. Matthias Seidl scored the first promising opportunity, after a cross from Jonas Auer the shot was too central for the new signing (12′).

Seidl with the first top chance (12th minute)

Strong action from Rapid down the left – Matthias Seidl used the cross a little too centrally.

But for the first time it became extremely dangerous on the other side. Debrecen captain Balazs Dzsudzsak hit a free kick from the edge of the penalty area onto the post (18′). This action shook the guests awake and initiated a short period of pressure, which Rapid survived without any major problems. As the first half of the game progressed, the green-whites increased the pressure again, found numerous opportunities before the break, but often lacked the ultimate consequence.

Debrecen free-kick on the bar (18th minute)

The pole and the fingertips of Niklas Hedl prevented the visitors from taking the lead after a free kick.

Premature celebration at Burgstaller goal

First, Marco Grüll just missed the goal with a free kick (32nd). In the 38th minute the ball landed in the goal for the first time after a corner kick, but Burgstaller’s goal was denied due to a previous handball (38′).

Burgstaller scores – but hand ball (38th minute)

Guido Burgstaller pushed the ball over the line after a corner. However, he had previously stopped this with his elbow.

A little later, the Rapid captain failed with a volley well worth seeing at Debrecen goalie Balazs Megyeri (43rd), which meant that the opponent, who was expected to be technically strong, went into the break without a goal.

Green and white with no punch

The second half of the game turned out to be much more torn apart and with fewer chances. After just under an hour, a first shot by Nicolas Kühn, who had recently tied his first Bundesliga brace against Altach, was too harmless from a central position (58).

After that, Rapid offensively lacked the penetrating power. Ten minutes before the end, the Viennese were very lucky for the second time that evening. Substitute Alexandros Kyziridis hit the bar alone (80′).

Debrecen shot at the post (80th minute)

Lucky for Rapid: A shot from Alexandros Kyziridis grazed the outside bar – Debrecen’s second goal from aluminum.

Comments on the game:

Zoran Barisic (Rapid-Trainer): “It was an even game. There was a lack of precision in certain situations, and we weren’t clean when it came to taking the ball. That can happen, but at this level it’s a shame because our goal was to go into the second leg with a lead. Unfortunately, we didn’t succeed in that and that’s why it remains exciting. In some situations we have to be cooler and more relaxed with the ball, play it to the end more precisely and then when we are in front of the box, we have to try to finish it consistently.”

Guido Burgstaller (Rapid captain): “We have to live with the result. You could see that we did everything. We had good chances that we didn’t take. Basically, the game was fine for us. We played against a very good opponent, it will definitely be an interesting away game.”

Srdjan Blagojevic (Debrecen coach): “It was a challenging game against good opponents. We know Rapid are the favorites in the encounter and we’re happy to be alive. It was difficult to achieve our game plan and fight against Rapid’s high intensity, so I want to commend my team. But I think we can play even better in the second leg.”

Europa Conference League, third qualifying round first leg

Thursday:

Rapid Wien – Debrecen VSC 0:0

Allianz Stadium, 17,200 spectators, SR Hennessy (IRL)

Rapid: Hedl – Schick, Querfeld, Cvetkovic, Auer – Sattlberger (69th / Greil), Kerschbaum – Kühn (81st / Strunz), Seidl (81st / Mayulu), Grüll (89th / Bajic) – Burgstaller

Debrecen: Megyeri – Kusnyir, Dreskovic, Romanchuk, Manrique – Lagator, Loncar (92./Mojzis) – Szecsi (61./Domingues), Dzuzjak (92./Varga), Oliveira (71./Kyziridis) – Babunski (71./Barany )

Yellow cards: Querfeld, Seidl, Cvetkovic, Kerschbaum and Oliveira

Second leg on August 17 (9 p.m., live on ORF1) in Debrecen

