Congratulations on the blue tie» and he changes it for live Rai-Corriere TV

Congratulations on the blue tie» and he changes it for live Rai-Corriere TV

The Juventus coach on the streaming platform had joked by complimenting the lawyer

The tie of the lawyer Grassani, an expert in sports justice, held court first on Dazn and then on Sports Sunday on Rai 2 when speaking of the Juventus capital gains case. On the streaming platform, the Juventus coach Allegri had made fun of the blue tie of the lawyer complimenting him probably in reference to Grassani’s bond with Napoli, which he defended in the past. The lawyer then presented himself with a blue tie during the connection with Domenica Sportiva on Rai2.

January 23, 2023 – Updated January 23, 2023, 3:17 pm

