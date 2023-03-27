Antonio Conte’s farewell to Tottenham was considered probable at the end of the seasonbut what precipitated things, and sanctioned a separation considered inevitable by many and which has now taken place, was the strong outburst of the coach on 18 March after the 3-3 draw of his with the Southampton. On that occasion Conte he had spoken of “eleven players playing for themselves. And the fans deserve much better than that”.

“If you want to become a strong team that plays to winyou have to put your desire into it, you have to help your teammates, have fire in your eyes – he added – and show it at all times: I only see 11 players on the pitch who play for themselves. From this point of view we are worse off compared to last season: if we had this fire inside we wouldn’t have gotten out of it FA Cup against a Championship team that made young people play. The club must take its responsibilities when the transfer market fails. But the players? In this club it has already happened in the past with other coaches this attitude: it’s time for the players to take their responsibilities, otherwise there’s no point in talking about Europe and this season can only end very badly.” Then Conte had denied that on the performances of his could have influenced the uncertainty about his contract expiring at the end of the season.

“They are excuses, all excuses – he said -: keep bringing up this topic and you will only give the players other alibis. But we are professionals, the club pays us a lot of money. E for me it is unacceptable that the players do not show a sense of belonging, desire to fight for the team, desire to work to improve, also from a mental point of view. For me all this is unacceptable because it is the first time in my career that happens to me. My teams are usually very stable, but this one is scared when she goes on the pitch, convinced that anything can happen, especially negatively. It’s time to tell the truth, to tell it like it is, to say that here at Tottenham they are not used to it to play for something important, they prefer to play without pressure. It’s happened before, but it’s unacceptable to me. And it must be for the fans too. If we are these, it is useless to talk about the Champions League: we don’t have the spirit, we are not a team. So we are from tenth place“.

And now everyone is wondering where Antonio Conte will go. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport there are two possible destinations and both would be a sensational return. The first would be Juventus. With Agnelli’s farewell for Conte, the doors of the Juventus club could be opened. Even if it seems unlikely that John Elkann and the president Ferrero decide to interrupt the contract with Massimiliano Allegri who has revived the team in a complicated period: 56 points on the field and is in the running for the Champions League and for the victory of both the Europa League and of the Italian Cup. The other guess is Inter where Simone Inzaghi is given in the balance. Saving the Piacenza coach could be a sensational success in the Champions League. But the names for the Nerazzurri bench are different: above all that of De Zerbi, the favorite of Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin. Then there would also be those of Simeone and Conte.