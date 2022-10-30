Crisis-chasing victory for the Tottenham coach.

Tottenham, victory for the Count. The Spurs go down 2-0 but recover and win at the last minute with a goal from Bentancur a challenge that is worth three precious points for the race to the Champions League … and the health of the coach who explained why he left the field later the goal of the former Juventus midfielder. The statements are taken from Football London.

INFARCTION — Victory of heart … and heartbeat. With a lot of escape pending the verdict. “I returned to the field when I learned that the goal was regular. Two goals disallowed in the final in four days are too many. I thought I would risk a heart attack. So I preferred to go into the tunnel and calmly wait for the referee’s decision. It was great to see the joy on my players’ faces also because lately I felt too many bad things and our only desire was to respond on the pitch. Even when we drew 2-2 in our mind the only thought was to catch the ball and start over to play. And that’s exactly what I want this from my players. “

CONFIDENCE — The coach has never lost faith in the team. “I didn’t think about what my mood would have been if we had this game also because, in all honesty, I also had positive feelings anyway. The only aspect I ask to improve is the personality. We have to take more responsibility and risk the game,” it seems clear to me that after the second goal we started playing with determination and effectiveness. Sometimes I struggle to understand why we get into certain situations but I think that this aspect is also part of the concept of growth path. This is a group of very good guys , very sensitive, which risk easily losing confidence. We must continue to insist on this aspect. This is why this victory takes on a doubly important significance. It leaves us points, but also self-esteem and belief in our means. driven by this enthusiasm, we can go and play the next round in Marseille. “ See also Zheng Qinwen and the world's No. 1 attacked and won the tiebreaker. Zheng Qinwen stopped the French Open quarter-finals due to injury, but he played strong – yqqlm

