Contribute Hangzhou's strength to speeding up the construction of a sports power

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-23 06:59

Hangzhou Daily News reported in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that it is necessary to “promote the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports, and accelerate the construction of a sports power”. For the sports industry workers, this is the direction, but also the driving force. If sports are strong, China will be strong, and if national sports are prosperous, sports will be prosperous. Mass sports, competitive sports, and healthy China have become the future trend and development goals of my country’s sports industry. In the past few days, various units and associations of the Hangzhou sports system have organized to learn and understand the spirit of the report.

The organizers of the Asian Games, including the departments and offices of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee and the competition venues of the Hangzhou Asian Games, paid close attention to the grand occasion of the conference and witnessed this historical moment together. Everyone said that in the new historical stage starting from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is necessary to shoulder the historical mission of the new era and organize a session of “Chinese Characteristics, Zhejiang Style, Hangzhou Charming and splendid” sports cultural event, contributing wisdom and strength to promoting the exchange and development of sports and cultural undertakings in Asia. The Hangzhou Asian Games is a sports and cultural event held on a new journey towards the second centenary goal. Everyone must live up to the heavy trust, work hard, and write a high score answer sheet with a hundred times of hard work.

The majority of cadres and workers in our city’s sports system carefully studied the report of the 20th National Congress in the first time. Everyone believes that this report is inspiring, and the description of “sports” in it makes Hangzhou sports people feel that the mission is glorious and the responsibility is great. “It is mentioned in the report that to promote the all-round development of competitive sports and mass sports, this not only points out the direction for sports workers, but also makes us very excited. Take our Municipal Tennis Association as an example, the Municipal Tennis Association organizes dozens of games every year. The mass tennis activities will be more determined and carried forward in the future, so that more citizens can participate in the sport.” said Yu Fuming, president of the Hangzhou Tennis Association.

In recent years, Hangzhou’s sports undertakings have developed rapidly, with new breakthroughs in competitive sports achievements, the system of mass sports activities has been increasingly enriched and perfected, the level of sports industry serving Hangzhou’s economic and social development has been continuously improved, and the effect of youth sports in giving play to the role of sports in educating people has been further highlighted. Everyone said that the report pointed out the direction for sports work. All Hangzhou sports people will work hard and move forward bravely, and contribute to the acceleration of the construction of a sports power and the full realization of sports modernization.