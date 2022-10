Cortina wins again and does it convincingly against Bregenzerwald. It ended 4-2 at the Olimpico, with Cuglietta author of the brace that directed the match. Saga and Alverà also scored in numerical superiority, while the Austrians only scored in the third fraction, when it was too late with Kutzer and Metzler. Cortina Hafro is always second, after the eighth victory in the league.