Controversial Arbitration Decisions Mar America’s First Victory in the 2023 Apertura

Title: David Faitelson: “America Brings Proven Players in Liga MX”

Publication Date: July 15, 2023

Leading sports network ESPN’s analyst, David Faitelson, praised Club America for their recruitment strategy, stating that they have successfully acquired proven players in the Liga MX. Faitelson made these comments during the popular show Futbol Picante, which can be watched on the streaming platform Star +.

In the latest fixture of the 2023 Apertura, Club America secured their first win with an impressive 3-0 victory over Puebla. However, despite the convincing scoreline, there were two controversial arbitration decisions that impacted the outcome of the match. ESPN specialist Felipe Ramos Rizo analyzed these decisions.

Victor Alfonso Caceres served as the central referee for the match, which marked Julian Quinones’ debut for Club America. Quinones made an immediate impact, contributing with a goal and an assist. Additionally, the team welcomed Kevin Alvarez, who also scored in the match.

One of the contentious moments arose when Quinones had a goal disallowed due to an incorrectly signaled offside. Ramos Rizo disagreed with the decision and criticized the assistant referee’s mistake, as well as the VAR system.

In the dying moments of the game, Uruguayan player Brian Rodríguez was pushed inside the penalty area, an incident that Ramos Rizo deemed as a clear penalty. However, the referee did not award the penalty to Club America.

Despite these two controversial decisions, Club America celebrated their first victory under the guidance of coach Andre Jardine. Their campaign started with a defeat against FC Juárez in Matchday 1, and their second match against Querétaro was canceled due to poor field conditions at La Corregidora stadium.

As the Opening 2023 season takes a break, Club America currently has three points from their three matches, with one win, one loss, and one game still pending.

Looking ahead, Club America will participate in the Leagues Cup alongside MLS teams St. Louis CITY SC and Columbus Crew. The team aims to continue their winning momentum and prove their strength against international competition.

