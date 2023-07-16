Clarissa Molina: Achieving Success through Job, Talent, and Perseverance

Title: Clarissa Molina Receives Key to the City of Union City, New Jersey

Subtitle: The popular TV personality adds another achievement to her successful career

Clarissa Molina, known for her talent, perseverance, and success in the entertainment industry, has achieved yet another milestone in her career. Since winning the VIP edition of the reality show “Our Latin Beauty,” the Dominican driver has been on a winning streak professionally. Now, alongside her achievements as a television presenter, actress, and software driver, she has received the key to the city of Union City, New Jersey.

Considered as one of the beloved figures in the public eye, Clarissa Molina has managed to captivate audiences with her charisma and talent. With millions of loyal followers, she has become a prominent personality within the entertainment industry.

The recent recognition came on July 13, as Clarissa received the key to the city of Union City during a live broadcast of the program “The fat and the skinny” on Univision. The achievement was met with great joy by Clarissa, who expressed her gratitude on her Instagram account. “The ‘lady in red’ is happy and above all very grateful to have received the key to the city of Union City. Thank you Mayor Brian P. Stack, Mr. Mercado, and the commissioners for their distinction towards me. It is with great humility that I accept,” she shared.

Acknowledging her supporters, Clarissa dedicated a few words to her loyal followers and the program she is a part of. “To you who read me and celebrate each achievement with me, always believe in yourself and in your heart. To Univision and El gordo y la flaca, thank you for making this trip so special,” she expressed.

For Clarissa, this recognition holds a special meaning as she revealed, “In Union City, on this main street, I worked for a long time, and now that I came here I remembered when I gave shampoo and conditioner samples on the street. So, I did it for a long time, and being here receiving this is very special,” highlighting her humble beginnings and the significance of this honor.

Clarissa Molina continues to reach new heights in her career, captivating the hearts of her fans and leaving a mark in the entertainment industry. With her talent, perseverance, and recent accomplishment, she is undoubtedly going through her best professional moment. Her new movie, set to be released in the Dominican Republic in 2024, further adds to her list of achievements, solidifying her position as a rising star.

