Title: Controversial Penalty Decision Lifts Inter Miami to Victory Against Orlando City in Leagues Cup

In a dramatic turn of events, Inter Miami secured a crucial victory against Orlando City in the Round of 32 match of the Leagues Cup, thanks to a controversial penalty decision. Despite constant complaints from Orlando City, the referee remained firm in his call, without even consulting the VAR for review.

The pivotal moment occurred in the 48th minute when Lionel Messi played a through-ball to Josef Martínez, who appeared to have been fouled by defender Antonio Carlos. The referee wasted no time in awarding a penalty, whilst also issuing a caution to Carlos.

Orlando City vehemently argued against the decision, asserting that no foul had been committed and that the VAR replay would confirm their claims. However, the referee stood by his initial judgment, leaving no room for debate. Consequently, Martínez confidently converted the penalty, scoring what ultimately proved to be the winning goal and securing a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami.

The referee’s decision sparked controversy on social media, with many suggesting that the arbitrating officials may be favoring Inter Miami to advance further in the Leagues Cup due to the “Messi effect.”

Despite not needing to score himself, Messi had already opened the scoring for Inter Miami just seven minutes into the game. Therefore, the legendary footballer selflessly entrusted Martínez with the responsibility of taking the penalty, cementing Inter Miami’s place in the Round of 16.

Messi continued to contribute to his team’s success, adding another goal at the 72nd-minute mark to seal the victory for Inter Miami.

It is worth noting that in Inter Miami’s previous match against Cruz Azul, Messi was controversially fouled, resulting in his first goal for the MLS team.

The win against Orlando City puts Inter Miami in a favorable position for the rest of the Leagues Cup tournament. As the “Messi effect” continues to captivate fans and raise eyebrows, Inter Miami’s opponents must be prepared to face a team determined to showcase their talent under the guidance of one of the greatest players in football history.

