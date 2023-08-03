Li Auto Launches L9 Pro Model at 429,800 Yuan with Delivery Starting in August

Li Auto Launches L9 Pro Model with a Lower Price Point

August 3, KuaiTech News – Li Auto took the automotive industry by surprise as it announced the official launch of its L9 Pro model, which comes with a price tag of 429,800 yuan. The company also revealed that deliveries will commence in August.

Positioned as an entry-level model, the L9 Pro is priced 30,000 yuan lower than the Max model. The major distinction in terms of configuration lies in the assisted driving system. However, Li Auto made sure to retain some key features such as the refrigerator, color TV, and large sofa in the car, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for passengers.

The Max model, on the other hand, boasts the AD Max ideal intelligent driving system, equipped with a laser radar and NVIDIA Orin-X processor*2 with a total computing power of 508TOPS. In contrast, the Pro model is equipped with the AD Pro intelligent driving assistance system, along with a Journey 5 chip.

The changes in the new car, including the configuration differences from the Ideal L7/L8 models, primarily revolve around the intelligent driving assistance function. Visually, the laser radar is the main component that has been omitted, while the interior remains largely unchanged. Notable features include a 13.35-inch head-up display, a 15.7-inch OLED central control screen, and various flagship configurations such as passenger entertainment screens, rear entertainment screens, 4D vibration units for the second row of seats, Dolby Atmos, refrigerated and insulated refrigerators, electric suction doors, and induction tailgates.

In terms of performance, the L9 Pro remains consistent with its predecessors. The vehicle continues to be powered by a 1.5T engine, with a maximum power output of 130kW for the front drive motor and 200kW for the rear drive motor. The total system power reaches 330kW, peak torque stands at 620N m, and the acceleration time from 0-100km/h takes only 5.3 seconds.

With a battery capacity of 44.5kWh (39.2kWh usable) and a 65L fuel tank, the L9 Pro offers an electric cruising range of 215km under CLTC working conditions, while the comprehensive cruising range can extend up to 1315km. Additionally, the vehicle surpasses expectations by providing a cruising range of over 1100km under WLTC conditions.

Li Auto’s L9 Pro has undoubtedly enhanced its offerings in terms of performance, features, and price. The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing consumers with high-quality electric vehicles that prioritize comfort, convenience, and cutting-edge technology.

[End of this article]

If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

