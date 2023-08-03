Recap: Key Plot Points of ‘DP: Deserter Pursuit 2’ and What You Need to Remember from Season 1

Title: “DP: Deserter Pursuit 2” Delivers Highly Connective Plot, Recalling Key Moments from Season One

Date: August 3, 2023

The highly anticipated second season of the Korean drama series “DP: Deserter Pursuit” released six episodes of its gripping plot last week. However, due to the long gap between seasons and the interconnected nature of the story, it is recommended for viewers to rewatch the first season before diving into the second season. For those who may not have the time, here’s a recap of the key moments from the first season.

The central character throughout both seasons is Cao Shifeng, portrayed by Zhao Xianzhe. Cao, an anime fan and art teacher, endures constant bullying in the army and is even forced to bully recruits himself. His breaking point comes when he encounters Hong Qing, a young policeman in the play “Ghosts,” leading him to kidnap hostages. The first season concludes with Cao’s attempt to commit suicide, leaving Ahn Joon-ho (played by Ding Hae-in) grief-stricken.

Surprisingly, Cao Shifeng reappears in the second season as a seriously injured patient who learns about a fellow deserter surrendering himself through the news. Moved to tears, Cao’s appearance in the sixth episode, sporting long scars on his face, deeply affects Joon-ho, who is still serving in the army.

Friendship plays a significant role in the series as well. Kim Louri (Moon Sang-hoon) and Cao Shifeng are close friends bonded by their love for anime. They participate in various activities together and even refer to each other using nicknames of anime characters.

Another important character is Wen Yingyu, portrayed by Yuan Zhi’an, who assists Joon-ho and Han Haoyeol in their pursuit of deserters. In the first season, Han Haoyeol loans her a significant sum of money to lure out a deserter. Wen Yingyu reappears in the second season as the owner of a bar in Incheon, reminding viewers of her essential role in the previous season.

The return of Park Xingyu, played by Gao Kyung-pyo, comes as a surprise to many viewers. Park, who appeared in the first episode of the first season, unintentionally caused Ahn Joon-ho’s failure to apprehend a deserter. Consumed by guilt and anger, Joon-ho beats Park Xingyu, leading to significant consequences for both of them.

Shen Yuxi’s appearance in the first season leaves a lasting impact on the storyline. Shen, the first deserter encountered by Joon-ho, tragically passes away. The guilt-ridden Joon-ho places a key lighter in Shen’s ashes as a symbol of apology and redemption.

The character Huang Zhangxiu, played by Shin Chenghao, represents the epitome of bullying in the army. His actions have long-lasting emotional and psychological consequences for those he victimizes.

Han Haoyeol, portrayed by Koo Kyo-hwan, debuts late in both seasons but consistently challenges the rules. His unique character traits, including his signature hand gesture, remain consistent and play a significant role in the second season.

Furthermore, the second season unveils the reason behind Han Haoyeol’s fear of knives, stemming from an incident involving a drag queen named Nina.

As “DP: Deserter Pursuit 2” continues to captivate audiences with its complex characters and interwoven plotlines, viewers can look forward to more unexpected twists and emotional moments.

