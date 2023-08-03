Yahritza y su esencia Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments about Mexico

Title: Yahritza y su esencia Faces Backlash After Negative Comments About Mexico

Subtitle: The regional Mexican music group is criticized for their controversial remarks

YAHIMA, WASHINGTON – Rising regional Mexican music group, Yahritza y su esencia, composed of teenagers Jairo, Yahritza, and Mando, has faced severe criticism following negative comments about Mexico. Despite gaining recognition at prestigious events like the Latin AMAs, their remarks during a press conference in Mexico City have fueled controversy among their fan base and social media users.

During the press conference, Yahritza, the vocalist, expressed her dislike for street noises, while her older brother mentioned a preference for food from their hometown in Washington since it had more spice. However, Jairo drew significant backlash when he openly criticized Mexican cuisine, stating his preference for bland food and even expressing distaste for Mexican soda.

The members of Yahritza y su esencia have been under fire on social media platforms, with fans and users expressing their disappointment and anger towards their negative comments about Mexico. The group’s social media accounts have been flooded with criticism and offensive messages, with memes even surfacing targeting the young artists.

The controversy reminded many of Italian singer-songwriter Tiziano Ferro, who faced public ire after making derogatory comments about Mexican women. Twitter and TikTok were filled with comments admonishing Yahritza y su esencia. Some users expressed sentiments such as “Don’t even come back to Mexico if you don’t like anything,” and “This will be the last success my country gives you.”

In response to the backlash, Yahritza later clarified her feelings towards Mexico in a live broadcast, asserting her love and appreciation for the country. However, she acknowledged that she cannot convince everyone and respected their right to believe what they wanted.

Amid the controversy, a video was released allegedly showing the group at a street taco stand, where one of the teenagers made a disgusted gesture. While the other members of Yahritza y su esencia have remained silent on the issue, many people have called for the group to be canceled and face consequences for their remarks, considering it a disrespect towards Mexicans.

The incident serves as a reminder that the power of social media can amplify both praise and criticism, highlighting the importance for public figures to choose their words carefully and respect cultural sensitivities. Yahritza y su esencia’s future in the music industry now hangs in the balance as the fallout from their controversial remarks unfolds.

