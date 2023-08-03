The Impact of Political Events on the Exchange Rate in Colombia

Title: Colombian Peso Reacts to Political Events, Strengthening Against the Dollar

Subtitle: The Colombian peso emerges as one of the most appreciated currencies in Latin America

Date: [Current Date]

The exchange rate in Colombia has been closely tied to political developments, resulting in significant fluctuations in recent days. According to Infobae, the US dollar closed at an average rate of 4,062.47 Colombian pesos, reflecting a 1.33% increase compared to the previous day’s average of 4,009.25 pesos.

While the American dollar has seen a 2.45% increase in the past week, it continues to maintain a substantial decrease of 17.37% compared to the same period last year. This recent surge in volatility indicates pronounced changes in the exchange rate, surpassing expectations and reflecting a higher level of instability compared to the previous year.

Reuters reports that the Colombian peso has witnessed a significant strengthening trend over the past year, aligning with other currencies in the region such as the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso. Emerging as one of the most appreciated currencies in 2023, the Colombian peso has experienced marked appreciation driven, in part, by the global weakening of the dollar.

World events, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and local economic decisions such as measures implemented by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation have contributed to the dollar’s decline. Locally, the Colombian economy has also benefited from the slower progress of proposed reforms by President Gustavo Petro’s administration.

This continual upward momentum has resulted in the peso reaching $4,100 per dollar, representing a 16% increase. Some experts anticipate a potential rebound, with the currency possibly reaching $4,500 pesos. The euro, too, has been affected by the peso’s growth, approaching parity with the dollar for the first time in two decades.

Notably, the Colombian peso (COP) serves as the legal tender in the country, regulated by the Bank of the Republic of Colombia. The circulation of coins consists of denominations such as 50, 100, 200, 500, and 1000 pesos. In an effort to enhance security features and prevent counterfeiting, the 500 and 1000 pesos coins are bimetallic. Additionally, the designs on these coins showcase the incredible biodiversity of the country, featuring symbols such as the spectacled bear, flag macaw, glass frog, and loggerhead turtle.

As political events continue to shape the exchange rate and the Colombian peso strengthens, experts and market participants remain watchful to assess the future trajectory of the currency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

