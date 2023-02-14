Meloni does not win hands down and now has to deal with Berlusconi and Salvini

The centre-right swept the regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy dealing a resounding blow to the center-left and the Five Stars, but also to the Third Pole which he had tried to loot with Moratti. So all is well for the centre-right? Yes if you see the result, no if you analyze some worrying facts. Brothers of Italy wins, but in Lombardy it loses percentage points in favor of the League while Forza Italia drops.

And Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi sharpen their knives like good relatives-snakes. In fact, Arcore launched a nice inter-regional rocket on Sunday evening, so to speak, which hit the mark Mostacciano, a district in the south of Rome where Giorgia Meloni lives. The leader was relaxing a bit following some post Sanremo gossip when Berlusconi kicked violently: “As prime minister I would never have met Zelensky”.

The statement, of course, infuriated Kiev and rejoiced Moscow, which has found its old friend again. Meloni with string in her mouth and a Tolkien book on her knees, jumped and so shortly after Palazzo Chigi was forced to declare Italy’s absolute loyalty to Ukraine, thus denying the ally Berlusconi. Meanwhile, the other ally, namely Matteo Salvini, watched slyly, ready in turn to bludgeon Meloni.

It is no coincidence that Lega and Forza Italia pushed for the renewal of the seaside concessions which Meloni did not want. In short, now the center-right has won hands down but Giorgia has to manage a very difficult internal situation that arose a long time ago but which materializes with the clash between her and the Cavaliere over the appointment of Ronzulli as minister. Now Meloni has two poisoned allies ready to do anything to put a spanner in the wheel of the enterprising blonde romana.

The hottest front is the one with Berlusconi. The two never got along precisely because of a different vision of politics, and also because of an often opposite conception of what the right should be. For example, for Meloni “the state is sacred” for Berlusconi it is “a circus to be torn down”. For Meloni, the defense of Kiev is her only mantra, while Berlusconi is a close friend of Putin and here Salvini can also have his say, given that he wore pro Russian leader T-shirts on the Red Square.

After all, as is known, Rome cannot be governed without the consent of Washington and Brussels and Meloni has long since abandoned the sovereignist vision and her friendship with Orban (at least in the media) to espouse the Atlantic cause and this because, if it did it divided, the US and the EU would immediately remind it of its “fascist” past. But Italy is the seventh power in the world and one of the first in Europe and has a big weight in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

And it escapes no one but its majority he is 2/3 pro Putin (beyond the official statements) and one third pro Zelensky. And this is why the US, the EU and the world are now paying particular attention to what Berlusconi says and does, who is not the type to stay aloof, especially with the heirs of that MSI that he himself cleared customs many years ago.

Subscribe to the newsletter

